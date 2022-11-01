Celtics star has cryptic reaction to Ime Udoka-Nets rumors

One Boston Celtics star is reacting to the fresh mushroom cloud in Brooklyn.

The Brooklyn Nets fired head coach Steve Nash on Tuesday after a 2-5 start to the season. In a fairly shocking twist, disgraced Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka is now expected to be hired as Nash’s replacement in Brooklyn.

Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown took to Instagram to react to the news. Without comment, he reposted the report linking Udoka to the Nets.

Jaylen Brown sharing this to his Instagram story is silly pic.twitter.com/HrnCl0ZpqH — GreenRunsDeep (@CelticsGRD) November 1, 2022

It was not clear from Brown’s post whether he was expressing his support for Udoka or poking fun at him. But it may be important to note that Brown was a popular subject of trade rumors in the offseason as the Celtics pursued Kevin Durant, whom Udoka will be coaching if he gets the Brooklyn job. The photo Brown shared also had Udoka and Durant standing beside each other.

The Nets still have not formally decided to hire Udoka, who was suspended for the entire 2022-23 season by the Celtics for an alleged inappropriate relationship with a female staffer. As for Brown, he had an interesting reaction to the Udoka scandal when it first broke.