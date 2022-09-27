Jaylen Brown has interesting reaction to Ime Udoka scandal

Boston Celtics players will be working with a new head coach this upcoming season after Ime Udoka was suspended for a full year, and it does not sound like any of them knew the drastic change was coming.

The Celtics announced last week that Udoka has been suspended for the entire 2022-23 season for multiple violations of team policies. While the team did not share details, reports have said Udoka engaged in an improper intimate but consensual relationship with a fellow Celtics employee. A more recent report claimed the 45-year-old coach was also accused of making unwanted comments toward the woman.

Jaylen Brown was asked about the situation on Monday. The star swingman said he and his teammates were “shocked” and “confused” by the Udoka situation.

Jaylen Brown said he hasn't talked with Ime Udoka: "We were all shocked with what's going on, a little confused." #Celtics — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) September 26, 2022

While you can understand Udoka trying to keep quiet about the investigation, that is not a good sign. Players never want to feel like their coach left them in the dark about something so serious. Udoka supposedly knew for months that the Celtics were investigating his alleged affair. His longtime girlfriend was said to be blindsided by the news, and the same appears to be true for his players.

The Celtics did not make any firm statements about bringing Udoka back when they announced his suspension. Udoka’s relationship with his players will probably be one thing they keep a close eye on when deciding whether he should return as the team’s coach.