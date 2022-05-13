Celtics trolled outside of team hotel ahead of pivotal Game 6 against Bucks

The Boston Celtics are facing elimination on Friday, and the opposition is doing their best to bring the heat from all angles.

Hours before Game 6 against the Bucks in Milwaukee, Celtics announcer Sean Grande shared an image from outside of Boston’s team hotel. Facing the windows of the hotel was a large makeshift sign in a building across the street. The sign read, “Bucks in 6” along with Milwaukee’s team logo.

What the Celtics’ hotel windows are facing today, fyi… pic.twitter.com/PVqEqVM9WN — Sean Grande (@SeanGrandePBP) May 13, 2022

The Bucks, who now lead the second-round series 3-2, can close it out in six games by winning at home on Friday. “Bucks in 6” is also a famous rallying cry of the team, originating from ex-Bucks guard Brandon Jennings in 2013. The chant even made a comeback last year during Milwaukee’s title run.

The Celtics are definitely not going down easy though. During the last game in Milwaukee, Boston showed that they still have plenty of fight left in them.