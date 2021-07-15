Video: Confident Milwaukee fans now chanting ‘Bucks in 6’

The Milwaukee Bucks’ success in Game 4 of the NBA Finals has restored some confidence among the team’s fans.

Late in the Bucks’ 109-103 win in Game 4 on Wednesday night, Milwaukee fans began to chant “Bucks in 6!”

BUCKS IN 6

pic.twitter.com/2lJnvcE3yf — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 15, 2021

That was a nice counter to the “Suns in 4” rallying cry one Phoenix fan made popular.

After falling behind 2-0 in the series, some were doubting whether Milwaukee belonged in the Finals. But they won Game 3 in a blowout and then came back to win Game 4.

Now the series returns to Phoenix for Game 5 with things tied.

Will the Bucks win two more in a row to close out the series? Probably not, but don’t tell that to their fans, who are pumped up.