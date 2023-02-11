 Skip to main content
Charles Barkley reveals his big bet on Super Bowl

February 11, 2023
by Darryn Albert
May 20, 2015; Atlanta, GA, USA; Former NBA player and current TNT television personality Charles Barkley prior to game one of the Eastern Conference Finals of the NBA Playoffs between the Atlanta Hawks and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Philips Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Charles Barkley will have a lot at stake on Super Bowl Sunday.

The retired NBA icon revealed this week on “The Steam Room Podcast” that he is betting a large amount of money on Super Bowl LVII. Barkley said that he will “probably” put $100,000 on the Philadelphia Eagles to win.

“I’ll probably bet 100 grand on the game,” said Barkley. “Go Eagles.”

Barkley also said that he is going to Las Vegas with 12 friends for the Super Bowl (an annual tradition for them) and will likely be pulling an all-nighter Sunday into Monday. He plans to gamble all evening and then go straight to the airport.

Since Barkley does not have to be on television until Thursday’s edition of “Inside the NBA,” he can take the next few days to recover. As for his bet on the Eagles, it makes sense since Barkley began his NBA playing career with the Philadelphia 76ers and spent eight seasons in Philly.

$100,000 is a definitely a major sum of money for anyone to put on a single game. But no matter what happens, Barkley will still likely have better luck than this co-host of his when it comes to betting.

Charles BarkleySuper Bowl LVII
