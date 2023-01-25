Shaq debuts ridiculous new look after losing bet with Candace Parker

Shaquille O’Neal should probably just stop betting at this point.

The retired center great and current TNT analyst O’Neal recently lost a bet with co-host Candace Parker. At halftime of last week’s Philadelphia 76ers-LA Clippers game, O’Neal had bet Parker that 76ers star Joel Embiid, who had 26 points at the time, would finish the game with 50. O’Neal said he would get “baby hairs” if Embiid failed to reach the mark.

"If he don't get 50, I'm getting baby hairs" 🤣@SHAQ has a lot on the line for Embiid's second half 😂 pic.twitter.com/YBvmkiP1l6 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 18, 2023

Alas, Embiid finished the game with “only” 41 points. That meant O’Neal had to pay up, which he did during Tuesday’s “Inside the NBA.” The Big Aristotle showed up to the set with a revolting growth of hair in the middle of his forehead. Words ultimately fail to describe it, so we’ll just let it speak for itself. Take a look below.

.@SHAQ really showed up with baby hairs after losing his bet with @Candace_Parker 💀 https://t.co/xggDZUOX7j pic.twitter.com/BVdCS3Y9hw — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 25, 2023

It is hard to tell if O’Neal was actually able to grow that naturally in the span of just one week. That is a handlebar mustache … but only half of one … and somehow living on a human forehead.

You have to give O’Neal his props though. He knows how to draw in viewers and doesn’t mind being the butt of jokes to do so. Earlier this month, O’Neal already went viral for another ridiculous (but slightly tamer) hairstyle.