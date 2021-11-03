Charles Barkley had funniest roast of Zion Williamson

There is no roast quite like when Charles Barkley is the roastmaster.

TNT’s “Inside the NBA” crew reacted on Tuesday to the recent viral video of Zion Williamson working out before a game while looking extremely hefty. Barkley offered a hilarious quip about the video. He said that Williamson “looks like me and Shaq had a baby.” Take a look at the funny clip.

Chuck so funny bruh what he said about Zion Williamson had me 🤣🤣🤣💀 Shaq couldn’t do nothing but laugh.. I love #NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/3HF4KWuwYH — illmatic (@Oso1Hundred) November 3, 2021

Williamson remains sidelined after undergoing foot surgery in the summer. His weight has long been a topic of conversation, and one of his former teammates recently even said that Williamson needs to get in better shape.

For Barkley and Shaq, they were listed at 252 and 325 pounds respectively during their playing careers. When you hear how much Williamson allegedly weighs now, you will see why Barkley’s comparison was an apt one.

Photo: November 23, 2018; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Turner Sports sportscaster Charles Barkley before The Match: Tiger vs Phil golf match at Shadow Creek Golf Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports