Charles Barkley had funny request for Victor Wembanyama after game

Victor Wembanyama had quite the first taste of the Charles Barkley Experience.

The San Antonio Spurs rookie phenom Wembanyama got the second win of his NBA career on Tuesday. He put up 18 points, eight rebounds, and four blocks as the Spurs stole a victory from the Phoenix Suns with a wild last-second sequence.

After the game, which was nationally televised on TNT, Wembanyama had to face the legendary Barkley in a postgame interview on “Inside the NBA.” In true Chuck fashion, Barkley made a hilarious request of Wembanyama — to tell him how to say “churro” in French.

The 19-year-old Wembanyama had absolute no clue what Barkley was talking about, leading to a priceless sequence where Barkley tried to describe a churro as a “long donut.”

Take a look at the funny moment.

Charles Barkley asking Victor Wembanyama about Churros 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/cX5KN4iE0a — Alex 👋 (@Dubs408) November 1, 2023

Barkley’s love for churros (and his association of the tasty dessert with the San Antonio area) has been a long running joke on “Inside the NBA.” The Basketball Hall of Famer once even got a surprise shipment of churros with love from San Antonio.

As for Wembanyama, he may need more time to pick up on the joke since he has only spent a few months in San Antonio so far. But he’s already learning a lot about the local cuisine in San Antonio, and it will be game-over once Wembanyama discovers churros too.