Charles Barkley: Patrick Beverley push was a ‘punk move’

Patrick Beverley was suspended one game to start the 2021-2022 NBA season for his dirty push on Chris Paul at the end of Game 6 of the Western Conference finals. Analyst Charles Barkley was among those who didn’t think much of the play.

Barkley was a guest on “The Dan Patrick Show” on Friday and told the host he felt Beverley’s push was a “punk move.”

“But, it was just a punk move by Pat Bev. You know, Dan when he almost tried to hurt Chris (Paul) and danced over him when he was on the ground,” Barkley said. “Now, he can’t take it when the rabbit’s got the gun. So, it was just a punk move, Pat Bev is a good kid, he works hard. But it was just a punk move, plain and simple.”

The NBA saw it not just as a punk move, but also as a dangerous one. That is the reason they suspended the Los Angeles Clippers guard.

Beverley was upset about his team losing the series and took it out on CP3. The next day, Beverley tweeted an apology to Paul for his behavior.