Charles Barkley roasted Rudy Gobert so hard over bee mishap

You knew that the TNT crew was not going to take it easy on Rudy Gobert over his bee misadventure.

The Utah Jazz center Gobert revealed before Game 6 of Utah’s first-round series against the Dallas Mavericks that he was nursing a serious sting from a bee. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year owns a hive of bees at his Utah residence, citing the honey production and the environmental benefits.

During TNT’s “Inside the NBA” later in the day, Barkley roasted Gobert so hard over the sting. Barkley clowned him for keeping bees as pets and said that Gobert should have just gone down to a supermarket like Acme or Publix to get his honey instead.

"Bees are not a pet man!" Chuck sounds off on Rudy Gobert getting stung by a bee 🤣 pic.twitter.com/W6QNFyCySx — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 28, 2022

Barkley probably has a point here since the damage to Gobert’s face was pretty extensive (see here). Gobert will be fine to play in Game 6 however, but he did give Barkley some additional ammo to go after him with.