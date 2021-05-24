 Skip to main content
Video: Charles Barkley hilariously roasts Rudy Gobert for pregame outfit

May 23, 2021
by Grey Papke

Rudy Gobert

It’s fair to say Charles Barkley’s old-school sensibilities and some of the modern fashion choices of NBA players don’t really go together.

Barkley hilariously roasted Rudy Gobert when the Utah Jazz center was pictured arriving for Sunday’s game against Memphis in a unique-looking matching patterned combo. Barkley couldn’t help but comment — and he did not approve.

“What the hell is Rudy Gobert wearing?” Barkley asked incredulously. “You can’t wear pajamas to the game. What is that?”

Chuck doesn’t need to get modern fashion. On the other hand, he might want to reach out to Gobert, because it seems like he needs the pajamas more than Gobert does.

