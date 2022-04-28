Look: Rudy Gobert shows damage done by bee sting

The Utah Jazz are facing elimination with Game 6 against the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night, and Rudy Gobert is dealing with some unexpected discomfort heading into the contest.

Gobert shared a photo on Instagram Thursday that showed him with significant swelling on one side of his face. The caption read, “it be your own bees sometimes.”

Rudy Gobert got stung by a bee pic.twitter.com/3UyCORkZUl — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) April 28, 2022

Gobert later met with reporters and told them that he did, indeed, get stung by one of his own bees. He has a hive at his house, and one of the bees stung him on the nose.

Rudy Gobert got stung on the nose by a bee from the hive he owns at his house. There’s some swelling, but he can see fine. “There were seven guys, and I was the only who came out,” he joked to open his media availability. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) April 28, 2022

It looks like somebody wasn’t wearing their bee suit properly.

The Jazz are trailing 3-2 in their series against Dallas. They need a big game from Gobert at home if they want to keep their season alive. Hopefully one of Gobert’s bees didn’t cost him a chance at an NBA title.