Thursday, April 28, 2022

Look: Rudy Gobert shows damage done by bee sting

April 28, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Rudy Gobert warming up

Feb 24, 2020; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) warms up before the game against the Phoenix Suns at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Jazz are facing elimination with Game 6 against the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night, and Rudy Gobert is dealing with some unexpected discomfort heading into the contest.

Gobert shared a photo on Instagram Thursday that showed him with significant swelling on one side of his face. The caption read, “it be your own bees sometimes.”

Gobert later met with reporters and told them that he did, indeed, get stung by one of his own bees. He has a hive at his house, and one of the bees stung him on the nose.

It looks like somebody wasn’t wearing their bee suit properly.

The Jazz are trailing 3-2 in their series against Dallas. They need a big game from Gobert at home if they want to keep their season alive. Hopefully one of Gobert’s bees didn’t cost him a chance at an NBA title.

