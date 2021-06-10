Charles Barkley has blunt answer to question about Sacramento Kings

Barkley was interviewed by ABC10 in Sacramento’s Sean Cunningham. Cunningham asked whether Barkley was encouraged about the Kings’ future. Barkley said no and explained why.

The TNT analyst complimented the Kings’ fanbase for being passionate, but he said the team should already be good.

The aforementioned reply from Charles Barkley, who actually responded "I do not", when I asked if he saw anything to be encouraged about with the Sacramento Kings. pic.twitter.com/apJ8rkRn1t — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) June 10, 2021

Barkley is right.

It’s been 15 years since the Kings made the postseason. They were a really strong team before that with Chris Webber, Peja Stojakovic, Bobby Jackson, Mike Bibby and some of their other top players. But they have just failed to rebuild since then.

They took a step forward a few seasons ago when they went 39-43, but they fired Dave Joerger. They have gone backwards since then with consecutive 31-41 seasons. The Kings need to turn things around finally. But Barkley is justified for not having faith in them to do so.