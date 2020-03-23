Charles Barkley reveals he tested negative for coronavirus

Charles Barkley went into self-quarantine over a week ago after he began feeling ill and was unsure if he had contracted the coronavirus. Fortunately, his test results revealed good news.

Barkley issued a statement on Monday revealing that he received the results of his COVID-19 test and they were negative.

Charles Barkley statement: “I’ve received my COVID-19 test results this morning and they are negative. I’d like to thank everyone for reaching out and expressing your concern and support. You all be safe and please take the necessary actions to help ensure your well-being." — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) March 23, 2020

Barkley did not say whether or not he is feeling better or if he has been diagnosed with another illness, but it is certainly good news that he did not contract the coronavirus. He said previously that he was also tested for the flu.

Several members of the NBA community have tested positive for COVID-19, so we’re glad Barkley didn’t add to the total