Charles Barkley on quarantine, took test for coronavirus

Charles Barkley says that he has self-quarantined and is awaiting results of his test for coronavirus.

The NBA on TNT held a special edition of the program Thursday considering that the league is currently on suspension. Barkley was not in his usual spot on the set of the show. Instead, he was interviewed by telephone and shared that he was feeling ill upon returning to Atlanta from New York. Doctors recommended he self-quarantine for 48 hours. Barkley says he is on his second day of the quarantine and took a test for coronavirus Thursday. He says he is awaiting results of that test.

Charles Barkley reveals he fell ill and has been self-quarantined, has taken a coronavirus test but has not yet gotten the results pic.twitter.com/yyZnZ7z0eH — gifdsports (@gifdsports) March 13, 2020

We hope that Sir Charles begins to feel better and that he doesn’t have the illness. He says he was also tested for the flu.

This happening to Chuck is another sobering reminder about the necessity to be careful during these times. The importance of containing the pandemic is paramount.