Sixers say three in organization tested positive for coronavirus

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the NBA continues to grow.

The Philadelphia 76ers announced in a statement on Thursday that three individuals in the organization have tested positive for the coronavirus. The team adds that the tests were secured and processed privately after they received the recommendation that certain individuals, including players, coaches, and staff, be tested.

The news comes after the Denver Nuggets announced earlier in the day that they had one member of their organization test positive for the disease as well.

In their final game before the suspension of the NBA season over a week ago on Mar. 11, the Sixers played the Detroit Pistons, who had one of their players also test positive for the coronavirus.