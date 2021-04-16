Charles Barkley shares why he wants Nets to lose

Charles Barkley wants the Brooklyn Nets to lose in the playoffs and has a good reason for feeling that way.

Barkley and the TNT crew members were talking after the Boston Celtics-Los Angeles Lakers game on Thursday night. Barkley was talking about how the Washington Wizards could be a dangerous early opponent if they make the playoffs. He then mentioned that he would root for anyone who is facing the Nets.

“I’m always going to root against Brooklyn,” Barkley said. “I don’t like the way they put the team together. You know I’m never going to be a proponent of guys teaming up. Never going to be for it. I’m rooting for anybody to beat Brooklyn.”

Why?

Because Barkley doesn’t support players who join up to form superteams.

Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant teamed up (along with DeAndre Jordan) on the Nets prior to last season. The team has since only gotten stronger. They added former MVP James Harden, who forced a trade there; former 6-time All-Star Blake Griffin; and LaMarcus Aldridge, who just retired.

Barkley has long espoused this anti-superteam view. He didn’t like LeBron James teaming up with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh on the Miami Heat. He also urged Adam Silver to step in when Anthony Davis forced his way to the Lakers.

Not only is Barkley fundamentally against these superteams, but the Nets have two players whom Chuck specifically dislikes.