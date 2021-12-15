Chauncey Billups already losing his grip on Blazers?

In his first season as head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers, the walls may quickly be caving in on Chauncey Billups.

Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer said in a recent report that Blazers players are frustrated with Billups’ coaching demeanor and offensive system.

Billups, who signed a five-year contract with Portland, has already had to withstand quite the snowstorm. Some big-time changes have come to the Blazers’ front office in past weeks, and star player Damian Lillard recently had to address a report claiming that he too had tension with Billups.

Overall, the Blazers are a subpar 11-16, but that still has them in play-in tournament range out West. They are also surprisingly a top-ten team in offensive efficiency this year (per ESPN). With Lillard back from a multi-week injury absence, this could be Billups’ best chance to right the ship.

H/T ProBasketballTalk

Photo: Feb 15, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Former player Chauncey Billups speaks during a ceremony honoring former Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Flip Saunders prior to a game against Los Angeles Lakers at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports