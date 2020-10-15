Chauncey Billups joins Tyronn Lue’s Clippers staff as lead assistant

Tyronn Lue is set to be named the next head coach of the Los Angeles Clippers, and that has opened the door for Chauncey Billups to begin his NBA coaching career.

Billups is joining Lue’s staff with the Clippers as lead assistant, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Former NBA head coach Larry Drew will also be on the staff.

The Clippers have reportedly agreed to a five-year deal with Lue. He served as an assistant under Doc Rivers with the team before Rivers was fired.

Billups appeared to throw his name into the head coaching mix last month, but working as a top assistant with the championship-contending Clippers should be a great place for him to start. He had also been in the running for front office positions at one point.

Billups, 44, was viewed as one of the most respected veterans in the NBA throughout the majority of his career. He played 17 seasons and won a championship with the Detroit Pistons in 2004. Billups was named NBA Finals MVP that year.