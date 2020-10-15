Tyronn Lue to be named head coach of Clippers

Tyronn Lue is officially off the head coaching market, and he is not going anywhere.

Lue is finalizing a five-year deal to become the next head coach of the Los Angeles Clippers, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Lue was an assistant coach with the Clippers under Doc Rivers, so he was always considered a top choice to be promoted to head coach after Rivers was fired. He is familiar with L.A.’s top players and has a close relationship with Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, which was almost certainly a factor in the decision.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Chauncey Billups will be Lue’s lead assistant.

Lue was also considered a top candidate for the Houston Rockets job. A report earlier in the week indicated the Rockets could move to quickly make him an offer before the Clippers completed their search, and that may have inspired L.A. to work out an agreement with Lue.

Lue coached the Cleveland Cavaliers for three-plus seasons, including their LeBron James-led championship team in 2015-16. He interviewed with at least three teams prior to accepting the Clippers job.