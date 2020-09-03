Chauncey Billups reportedly looking to land NBA head coaching job

Chauncey Billups has been linked to several front office jobs over the past few years, but the five-time All-Star now wants to coach.

Billups is looking to land an NBA head coaching job this offseason, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports. Billups has considered pursuing coaching jobs since he retired from playing in 2014, but sources tell Haynes he is now fully invested in trying to launch a coaching career.

Billups, 43, was viewed as one of the most respected veterans in the NBA throughout the majority of his career. He played 17 seasons and won a championship with the Detroit Pistons in 2004. Billups was named NBA Finals MVP that year.

Tyronn Lue is one of the hottest head coaching candidates heading into the offseason, and a recent report claimed he wants to have Billups as his top assistant. Lue is currently an assistant coach with the Los Angeles Clippers, and Billups serves as a broadcaster for the team. If Billups is unable to land a head coaching job and Lue gets one, that could be an option for Billups.

Billups was said to be in the running for at least one front office position a few months ago.