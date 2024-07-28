Chet Holmgren gets roasted for skinny workout photo

Chet Holmgren apparently still has a lot of reps to do.

The Oklahoma City Thunder big man Holmgren posted a workout photo of himself to his Instagram Story this week. Holmgren posed in the mirror for the picture and included the caption, “Every day.”

“Every day” Chet’s locked in all summer (via: chet_holmgren on ig) pic.twitter.com/xXNGgvbOnO — (@arkaavs) July 26, 2024

Unfortunately for Holmgren, social media was not exactly convinced by his gains. Plenty of users on X had jokes about Holmgren’s frame, particularly his skinny-looking arms. Take a look at some of the funniest posts.

My boy been eating nothing but oxygen all summer !

MVP year for sure ! — TheMangleLorian (@TheMangleLorian) July 28, 2024

Chet posted up on his story like a dude just getting into the gym his sophomore year of highschool — luca simeone (@Luca_2124) July 27, 2024

The 22-year-old Holmgren is already working with a very slender figure. At 7-foot-1, he is listed at just 208 pounds. Holmgren’s need for bulk was a very common criticism of him coming out of college at Gonzaga, and some NBA opponents have even trolled Holmgren over his supposed lack of strength.

The good news for Holmgren is that he was still able to average 16.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks a game for the No. 1 seed Thunder last season, noodle arms and all. Oklahoma City also made a notable offseason addition that will allow Holmgren to potentially move from the 5 to the 4 next year.