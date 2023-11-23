Chris Paul called Scott Foster B-word after being ejected

Forget the Lakers and Celtics. The beef between Chris Paul and Scott Foster may be the biggest rivalry in the NBA.

Foster officiated Wednesday’s game between Paul’s Golden State Warriors and the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Ariz. Just before halftime, CP3 was guarding Kevin Durant just beyond the three-point line. Paul was called for a foul by Foster after making contact with KD. The foul was Paul’s second of the game, and he spent the next 30 seconds talking with Foster about the call.

Foster had enough at some point and called Paul for a technical foul. Paul didn’t take that well and continued to complain to Foster, who called the veteran for a second technical foul, triggering an automatic ejection.

It's the Scott Foster show, starring Scott Foster pic.twitter.com/UOJR20QMLG — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) November 23, 2023

After being ejected, Paul could be seen pointing at Foster and calling him a b-tch.

“You’re a b*tch” – CP3 to Scott Foster after he ejected him pic.twitter.com/T0RCU6XnI0 — NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) November 23, 2023

That will not help Paul’s relationship with his nemesis. The two have a ton of history.

Paul’s teams had lost 14 straight playoff games when Foster was one of their officials. The streak wasn’t broken until April when Paul’s Suns beat the Clippers. CP3 has since switched teams, but his problems with Foster remain.

The Suns emerged victorious on Wednesday and won 123-115.