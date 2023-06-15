Chris Paul offers update on his future with Suns

Widespread reports suggest that the Phoenix Suns will be parting ways with Chris Paul this summer, but the veteran guard is not ready to leave just yet.

Paul was asked about his Suns future at an event on Thursday, and he said he wants to remain with Phoenix going forward.

“Absolutely. That’s why I’m there,” Paul said Thursday when asked if he wants to stay with the Suns, via Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic.

The ultimate outcome might not be up to Paul here. Reports have indicated that the Suns told Paul they would be waiving him, but new coach Frank Vogel has disputed that.

One would figure that Paul and the Suns would be able to work something out if both sides want to stay where they are. If that does not happen soon, it is a pretty clear sign that they will be moving on from each other.