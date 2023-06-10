Frank Vogel has interesting take on Chris Paul’s Suns future

New Phoenix Suns coach Frank Vogel is, at least publicly, not yet calling time on Chris Paul’s career with the organization.

Vogel spoke to Chris Mannix of The Volume and disputed reports stating that the Suns had decided to waive Paul. Calling Paul one of “the great winners our game has ever seen,” Vogel said he still hoped to work something out with Paul to keep him in Phoenix.

"We did not waive Chris" Suns HC Frank Vogel speaks with @SIChrisMannix about the latest on Chris Paul pic.twitter.com/Qnl0CtDDWU — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) June 10, 2023

“Obviously there was a misunderstanding yesterday. We did not waive Chris, as was reported,” Vogel said. “But there’s ongoing conversations about all of the options to improve the roster. I’ve personally communicated with Chris and feel strongly about the opportunity to work with him. He’s someone I’ve just had immense respect for over the years.

“I’m really hopeful to have an opportunity to work with him this next year and I think he can really help us get over the top.”

Reports emerged this week suggesting that the Suns had communicated to Paul their intent to waive him. It would take quite the miscommunication for that not to be the case, even if Phoenix would be interested in bringing him back at a lesser price.

If Paul does hit the open market, other teams will covet him. Even if Vogel wants to work with the point guard, he may not get the chance.