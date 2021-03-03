Chris Paul expected to make jump from player to NBA head coach?

Chris Paul is recognized as being not only one of the most talented players in the NBA, but also one of the most cerebral. He has a high basketball IQ as a player, and is a team leader as well as player union leader. Given all that, it’s no surprise that many expect him to eventually become an NBA head coach.

Bleacher Report’s A. Sherrod Blakely published a story on Tuesday examining black assistant coaches in the NBA who could become head coaches. Many of the executives with whom he spoke identified Paul as a player who could make a leap to head coach. Paul’s leadership and ability to improve teams as a player were cited as characteristics that would make him appealing as a head coach.

If coaching is something in which Paul is interested, he would be a natural for a head coach job.

The 35-year-old has been in the NBA since 2005 and made 11 All-Star teams. He has been criticized for not reaching an NBA Finals, but his ability to improve teams is undeniable. What he did last season in OKC was a big boost to his resume, and he’s repeating the success in Phoenix this season.

He could very easily become the next Steve Nash and be hired as a head coach without prior coaching experience.