Report: Chris Paul dealt with quad injury during Mavs series

May 15, 2022
by Larry Brown
Jan 22, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) against the Denver Nuggets at Phoenix Suns Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Death, taxes and Chris Paul getting hurt in the playoffs. All those certainties came true once again.

Paul’s Phoenix Suns earned the No. 1 seed in the West thanks to their best regular season record in the NBA. The team advanced to the second round of the playoffs and went up 2-0 on the Dallas Mavericks and then 3-2. But they lost the last two games and got their doors blown off 123-90 at home in Game 7 for a totally embarrassing performance.

Paul was among the Suns players who completely stunk it up. He went 0/4 with 1 point in the first half.

He finished with 10 points and four assists in the game. Paul played poorly in the final four games of the series. After his Suns got eliminated, Marc Spears reported that CP3 was dealing with a quad injury during the series.

Paul routinely gets hurt in the playoffs, so this is no surprise. That’s one of the consequences of having him on your team.

The only thing to say is that Patrick Beverley seemed to call it.

