Report: Chris Paul dealt with quad injury during Mavs series

Death, taxes and Chris Paul getting hurt in the playoffs. All those certainties came true once again.

Paul’s Phoenix Suns earned the No. 1 seed in the West thanks to their best regular season record in the NBA. The team advanced to the second round of the playoffs and went up 2-0 on the Dallas Mavericks and then 3-2. But they lost the last two games and got their doors blown off 123-90 at home in Game 7 for a totally embarrassing performance.

Paul was among the Suns players who completely stunk it up. He went 0/4 with 1 point in the first half.

Chris Paul and Devin Booker at halftime: Chris Paul (-28)

1 point (0-4 FG) Devin Booker (-28)

2 points (0-7 FG) This is crazy 🤯 pic.twitter.com/PfrRDLfJin — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) May 16, 2022

He finished with 10 points and four assists in the game. Paul played poorly in the final four games of the series. After his Suns got eliminated, Marc Spears reported that CP3 was dealing with a quad injury during the series.

Suns point guard Chris Paul limped out of the arena with a very slow walk. @andscape learned that Paul had a left quad injury. When asked about his quad injury, Paul declined comment. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) May 16, 2022

Paul routinely gets hurt in the playoffs, so this is no surprise. That’s one of the consequences of having him on your team.

The only thing to say is that Patrick Beverley seemed to call it.