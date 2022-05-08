Chris Paul’s sixth foul against Mavericks sparks controversy

Chris Paul was on the receiving end of a divisive foul call during Sunday’s Game 4 against the Dallas Mavericks.

The Phoenix Suns star fouled out with nine minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Paul was whistled for a loose ball foul while jockeying for position with Dallas Mavericks counterpart Jalen Brunson, but there did not appear to be very much contact.

Chris Paul has fouled out of Game 4 after this play on Jalen Brunson. pic.twitter.com/r5ooajNzCw — ESPN (@espn) May 8, 2022

Some felt Paul had swiped down on Brunson’s arm as Brunson gathered for the second shot attempt, creating grounds for a legitimate foul call. Others thought that the contact was incidental and that officials should not have whistled a crucial player for a disqualifying foul on such a ticky-tack play.

The Mavericks went on to win 111-101 to tie the series at two games apiece. They were outscoring the Suns by six points after Paul fouled out, leading to both teams emptying their benches in the final minute.

While there have been more objectionable instances this postseason of star players fouling out, Paul’s sixth foul is definitely one that will spark debate heading into Game 5 in Phoenix on Tuesday.