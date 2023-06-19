Report: 2 teams had trade talks with Suns regarding Chris Paul

Before the Phoenix Suns traded Chris Paul to Washington as part of the Bradley Beal move, two major Western Conference contenders reportedly reached out to try to land him themselves.

In an appearance on FanDuel TV, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers both had trade talks with the Suns regarding Paul before the Beal move. Charania added that both teams could now reach out to the Wizards to see if something can be made to work.

Which team would be the best fit for CP3? “The Wizards are gonna try to see if they can flip [Chris Paul] to a 3rd team… The Clippers, The warriors – Those are 2 teams that did discuss potential deals with the Suns prior to this trade going down” – @ShamsCharania#RunItBack pic.twitter.com/vrhlXI6s1O — FanDuel TV (@FanDuelTV) June 19, 2023

“A couple teams to keep an eye on, the Clippers, the Warriors, those are two teams that did discuss potential deals with the Suns prior to this trade going down,” Charania said.

Reports on Sunday had already indicated that the Clippers would be eager to bring Paul back. The Warriors had also been mentioned before as well.

Because of the Beal trade, Paul is now guaranteed roughly $25 million next season. That could be tough to make work for the Clippers and Warriors unless the Wizards wind up waiving him. That was also true when discussing things with Phoenix, so that might not stop them.