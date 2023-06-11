Warriors eyeing stunning offseason target?

A longtime villain could soon become an improbable ally for the Golden State Warriors.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported this week on the developing market for 12-time All-Star point guard Chris Paul. One of the teams Wojnarowski mentioned as a potential free agent suitor for Paul this offseason was none other than the Warriors.

Paul can become a free agent if he is waived by the Phoenix Suns before June 28 (when his 2023-24 contract becomes fully guaranteed). Reports have indicated that is a very real possibility.

The 38-year-old Paul is a longtime Warriors rival. He has battled against them in the Pacific Division (with both the Suns and the LA Clippers before that) for nearly a decade. Paul also had two head-to-head playoff matchups against the Warriors as a member of the Houston Rockets and even had a notable moment where he taunted Golden State star Steph Curry.

A Warriors signing of Paul would be a shocker, especially with Curry still entrenched as their starter at point guard. But if Paul is willing to swallow his pride and come off the bench behind Curry for another shot at his first career NBA championship, the opportunity may just be there for him. Paul should have some other good options to pick from though.