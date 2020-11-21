Christian Wood likely to leave Pistons in free agency?

The Detroit Pistons are going all-in on big men early in free agency. However, their decision to do so could mean that their most reliable big man last season won’t be there anymore.

Free agent forward Christian Wood remains unsigned, and has been linked to few teams outside of Detroit. However, the Pistons have brought in three big men — Mason Plumlee, Jahlil Okafor, and Josh Jackson — in the early hours of free agency. In addition to making them the butt of a lot of jokes, that calls into question whether the Pistons have the money or the roster space to keep Wood. That’s especially true when considering Plumlee is reportedly getting $25 million over three years.

The Pistons also took on Trevor Ariza’s salary during Wednesday’s NBA Draft. For now, they appear intent on keeping him.

Despite the center signings, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reported the Pistons may still try to bring Wood back. It’s not completely implausible, but it also appears less likely as time progresses. Even if Wood profiles as a power forward, the Pistons now have a glut of big men. Unless Wood is willing to take roughly $10 million with the Pistons still owning his Early Bird rights, it’s hard to see the financial fit, too.

Wood was the Pistons’ breakout star last season, averaging 13.1 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. One Eastern Conference contender was said to be interested several months ago.