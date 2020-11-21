Christian Wood still a free agent despite report of Rockets deal

There were questions on Friday about whether Christian Wood was really headed to the Houston Rockets.

SiriusXM’s Frank Isola reported on Friday that Wood agreed to a three-year, $27 million contract with the Rockets.

Many people could not believe how little money Wood signed for and questioned the contract. Perhaps it made sense then that Shams Charania said no deal was finalized and that Wood continues to look around.

Free agent Christian Wood remains engaged with interested teams, sources say. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 21, 2020

Such a deal didn’t seem to add up. Why would Detroit sign Mason Plumlee for a similar amount instead of just signing Wood if that’s all he would cost? The Pistons have had a bizarre run on centers based on the thought they would lose Wood.

Wood is an excellent modern big man, at least based on his breakout 2019-20 campaign. He averaged 13.1 points and 6.3 rebounds per game last season, with those numbers rising to 22.8 points and 9.9 rebounds in the final 13 games once he was made a more consistent starter.