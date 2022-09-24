CJ McCollum agrees to contract extension with Pelicans

CJ McCollum has not played for the New Orleans Pelicans for very long, but he is clearly comfortable enough with his experience to extend his stay.

McCollum agreed to a two-year, $64 million contract extension with the Pelicans, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. When added to his existing contract, the deal ties McCollum to the Pelicans through the 2025-26 season.

The Pelicans acquired McCollum from the Portland Trail Blazers last season, and the guard seemed to flourish after the trade. In 26 games with New Orleans, the 31-year-old averaged 24.3 points and 5.8 assists per game. His arrival was a key factor in the Pelicans’ first playoff appearance since 2018.

New Orleans will be looking forward to a full season with McCollum in the fold. Combine that with what we’re hearing about Zion Williamson and the Pelicans certainly have a chance to be a threat in the West in 2022-23.