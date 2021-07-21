 Skip to main content
Classy Monty Williams spoke to Bucks in locker room after losing NBA Finals

July 21, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Monty Williams watched his team lose four straight games in the NBA Finals after jumping out to a 2-0 series lead, but that did not stop the Phoenix Suns coach from carrying himself with class after Game 6.

Following Phoenix’s loss on Tuesday, Williams visited the Milwaukee Bucks’ locker room to congratulate them on their NBA title. He addressed the opposing team with a classy speech.

“I just wanted to come and congratulate you guys as a man and as a coach. You guys deserve it,” Williams said. “I’m thankful for the experience. You guys made me a better coach and made us a better team. Congratulations.”

It’s one thing for the losing coach to congratulate his opponent on the court, but Williams went above and beyond.

We know Williams is a great speaker, and one of his own players really seemed to appreciate a pep talk the coach gave earlier in the series (video here). His classy gesture after the Finals will go a long way with the NBA community.

