Cleveland news station fires back at Kyle Kuzma

One Cleveland news station is hitting Kyle Kuzma with a counterpunch.

WEWS-TV aired a savage graphic under a clip of the Washington Wizards forward Kuzma speaking after this week’s game against the Cavaliers. The graphic said that Kuzma “won an NBA championship thanks to LeBron James.” Check out a screenshot, courtesy of Twitter user @blazersdawg05.

channel 5 didn’t hold back pic.twitter.com/Wj80ge7Ii9 — dab05 (@blazerdawg05) November 11, 2021

In case you are not familiar with the backstory, Kuzma got into it with some hecklers in the Cleveland crowd on Wednesday. The Wizards won a tight 97-94 game, and Kuzma had a savage diss afterwards for the Cavs faithful.

The former Los Angeles Laker Kuzma has yet to respond to the swipe from WEWS-TV. But this is not the worst treatment we’ve seen an NBA player get from a news station recently.

Photo: Jul 10, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers player Kyle Kuzma arrives on the red carpet at Microsoft Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports