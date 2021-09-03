Video: Philadelphia news station takes absolutely savage shot at Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons is not exactly Mr. Popular in Philadelphia these days, and one local news station is providing a good reminder of that.

A broadcast this week of FOX 29’s “Good Day Philadelphia” took an absolutely brutal shot at the 76ers star. One anchor led in by announcing, “We just got in footage of Ben Simmons leaving hastily out of Philadelphia.” The station then played a video of a large dumpster being carried away by the flooding from Hurricane Ida. When the dumpster smashed against a nearby bridge, the anchor remarked, “Hit his head on the way out.”

Take a look at the video.

Philadelphia news is really different “We just got in footage of Ben Simmons hastily fleeing Philadelphia.” pic.twitter.com/vGduW4DEeo — ProCity Hoops (@ProCityHoops) September 3, 2021

The savage diss of Simmons comes amid news that the former No. 1 overall pick has formally requested a trade from the Sixers. Simmons is reportedly so disgruntled that he wants to play for any other team but Philadelphia.

Still though, this is probably the most ruthless shot that a local station has taken at its own star player since the one this Tennessee station delivered.