Clippers ‘giving real consideration’ to trading 1 star player?

The Los Angeles Clippers have not gotten the results they had hoped for from the Kawhi Leonard-Paul George pairing, and they are reportedly giving serious consideration to splitting up the duo.

NBA reporter Marc Stein wrote on Tuesday that the Clippers have been trying to get an idea of George’s trade value this offseason. Some believe L.A. is “giving real consideration to the idea of disassembling the Kawhi Leonard/George tandem.”

Stein mentioned the Portland Trail Blazers and Houston Rockets as potential trade suitors for George. The Blazers currently hold the No. 3 overall pick in Thursday night’s NBA Draft, while Houston is sitting at No. 4.

The Blazers have been exploring ways to improve their roster around Damian Lillard, and trading the No. 3 pick could allow them to do that. Lillard has reportedly made his stance on the draft pick clear, though it is unclear how he would feel about playing with George.

The Clippers acquired George in a blockbuster trade in July 2019, roughly a week after they signed Leonard. Injuries have been a huge issue for them since that time. George did not play in L.A.’s first-round playoff loss to the Phoenix Suns this year because of a knee injury. Leonard was shut down after playing in the first two games after it was revealed that he was playing through a serious knee injury of his own.

Both George and Leonard can become free agents next summer if they decline their respective player options. They are each eligible for four-year extensions worth more than $200 million, and some are skeptical that the Clippers will want to commit that type of money to two injury-prone players in their 30s.

George averaged 23.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists in 56 regular-season games last year. Even if the Clippers do want to trade the 33-year-old, his value probably is not very high.

H/T Bleacher Report