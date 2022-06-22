Clippers forward causes stir with tweet about his future

One LA Clippers player may be giving us a head start on F5 season.

Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr. raised some eyebrows on Tuesday with a tweet indicating a desire to play with his twin brother Markieff again.

“Damn I would love to be back on the same team with bro!” tweeted Marcus.

Damn I would love to be back on the same team with bro! — Marcus Morris (@MookMorris2) June 21, 2022

The two brothers are very close. They played together in college at Kansas and then were selected with back-to-back picks in the 2011 NBA Draft. The two then went on to be teammates on the Phoenix Suns from 2013 to 2015 and even got into trouble together while there. They have not been on the same team since however.

After a lost season with the Miami Heat where he missed four months of action thanks to a cheap shot by Nikola Jokic, Markieff is about to become an unrestricted free agent. Marcus, meanwhile, is still under contract for two more seasons. That raises the possibility that a partnership could happen again on the Clippers, should they sign Markieff this summer.

But the Clippers, who already have close to a fully-loaded roster for next season, may not have much use for Markieff. In fact, even Marcus himself might be expendable since the Clippers have enough complementary shot-makers like Norman Powell, Reggie Jackson, and Luke Kennard. Could the Clippers foreseeably trade Marcus in a salary-saving measure, leading to Markieff following his brother wherever Marcus lands?

We probably won’t have any concrete answers for at least another several days until NBA free agency officially begins. But Marcus has been on shaky ground with the Clippers before, and this latest tweet of his may lead to a further summer of speculation.