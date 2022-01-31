Report: Clippers making several big names available for trade

The LA Clippers may be ready to sell like Amazon on Cyber Monday.

Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer reported Monday that the Clippers are open to trading Eric Bledsoe, Marcus Morris, and Serge Ibaka, calling them “the most available” trade candidates on the team. Those three very well-known veteran names, albeit all of whom are now in their 30s.

The Clippers are one of the most interesting clubs to watch before the Feb. 10 trade deadline. They still have little sense of when star players Kawhi Leonard and Paul George might be back (though one teammate recently offered an update). But even without their franchise players, the Clippers are still hanging around and are currently 26-26 on the year. O’Connor notes that the Clippers do not own their 2022 first-round pick either because of the George trade, giving them no incentive to bottom out.

That said, the Clippers have gotten excellent contributions this season from players still in their early to mid-20s like Luke Kennard, Amir Coffey, Ivica Zubac, Justise Winslow, Terance Mann, Isaiah Hartenstein, as well as rookie Brandon Boston Jr. The team also has financial incentive to trade some of their aforementioned veterans. Shedding bigger contracts and focusing on younger players who have already proven that they can get wins may be the best move for the Clippers as they wait out Leonard and George and try to stay competitive at the same time.

