Another Western Conference contender has interest in Kyrie Irving trade

Another Western Conference contender apparently has interest in seeing how long it might take Kyrie Irving to burn bridges at their franchise.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday that the LA Clippers have shown interest in trading for Irving. It was publicly reported on Friday that Irving told the Brooklyn Nets that he wants a trade.

There are three teams that are interested in trading for the point guard, and the Clippers have joined the group. All four known teams are Western Conference playoff contenders.

The Clippers have been showing interest in trading for a point guard ahead of Thursday’s 3 p.m. ET deadline, which explains their interest in the veteran point guard.

Anyone trading for Irving does so with a big disclaimer. Irving has been the center of drama and problems everywhere. He’s also wanted out of every situation he’s been in, even though with Boston and Brooklyn he chose to go to both teams. Irving is about as reliable when you need him as the sun on an Antartic winter day.

Irving is set to become a free agent after this season. Any team that trades for him, much less signs him, does so at their own risk. There is another Western Conference team that is believed to be a favorite to land him.