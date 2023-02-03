LeBron James shares apparent reaction to Kyrie Irving trade request

LeBron James appears to have taken note of Kyrie Irving’s trade request on Friday, at least judging by his social media activity.

James sent a cryptic tweet Friday that certainly appeared to be a reaction to Irving’s decision to ask the Brooklyn Nets to trade him. The tweet simply consisted of the “eyes” emoji and a crown, which pretty much everyone took as a hint that James thinks Irving can help the Los Angeles Lakers chase a championship.

👀👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 3, 2023

James’ former Lakers teammate Kyle Kuzma certainly took it that way, at least.

It did not take long for Irving to be linked to the Lakers after reports of his trade request leaked. The parameters of an Irving-for-Russell Westbrook deal are certainly feasible, especially if both sides are motivated to make something happen. James’ endorsement probably would not hurt in pushing the Lakers to do something.

James and Irving played together with the Cleveland Cavaliers and won a title in 2016. Though they later fell out, things between them seem to have improved significantly. James would not be eager to play with Irving again were that not the case.