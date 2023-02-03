3 big-name trade suitors for Kyrie Irving revealed

Playoff hopefuls appear to be lining up around the block for Kyrie Irving.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Friday that the Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns, and Dallas Mavericks have emerged as potential suitors for the Brooklyn Nets All-Star Irving. After rejecting an extension offer from the Nets, Irving has requested a trade before the Feb. 9 deadline.

The Suns can offer Irving an immediate path to contention alongside Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton on top of having Chris Paul’s big contract to play with in a trade. The Mavs are also in the hunt in the West with Luka Doncic leading the way and have another talented piece on an expiring deal to offer.

Then we have the Lakers. They are further from the playoff hunt at 25-28 on the year. But the purple and gold may actually have a built-in advantage in pursuing Irving.