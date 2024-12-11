Clippers get huge boost with latest Kawhi Leonard news

Kawhi Leonard’s health finally seems to be trending in the right direction.

Leonard missed the Clippers’ first 25 games due to lingering inflammation in his right knee. There were rumblings earlier this month about the Clippers potentially targeting a Christmas return for Leonard. Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue later dispelled those rumors.

But Clippers fans had their hope for a Christmas miracle renewed on Tuesday when Leonard was spotted participating in practice for the first time this season. Kawhi even did some solo work after the team finished up.

Kawhi Leonard participated in clippers practice today — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) December 10, 2024

Kawhi Leonard on the court again after practice pic.twitter.com/uW5AxzJG3P — Joey Linn (@joeylinn_) December 10, 2024

Not even Leonard’s teammates expected him to be back on the practice court. Clippers forward Jordan Miller told reporters Tuesday that Leonard just “snuck into” practice and caught everyone by surprise.

“He kind of snuck his way in, too,” said Miller. “Very Kawhi-like. … We were doing a shooting drill, beginning of practice. The next thing you know I’m passing it to Kawhi.”

Jordan Miller said Kawhi Leonard snuck into Clippers practice today. Miller: “Just the energy he brings being on the court. He kinda snuck his way in, too. Very Kawhi-like… We were doing a shooting drill beginning of practice. The next thing you know I’m passing it to Kawhi.” pic.twitter.com/PHHn3ZO9do — Joey Linn (@joeylinn_) December 10, 2024

The 14-11 Clippers have managed to stay afloat without Leonard thanks to a resurgent James Harden and career years from both Norman Powell and Ivica Zubac. Powell has led the team in scoring with a 23.6 points per game average through 18 contests played. Zubac has averaged career highs in both points (14.8) and rebounds (12.2).

Leonard played in 68 games last season, his most since the 2016-17 campaign. He posted averages of 23.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 3.6 assists.