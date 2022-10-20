 Skip to main content
Report: Clippers considering surprise Kawhi Leonard move

October 20, 2022
by Grey Papke
Kawhi Leonard in uniform

Feb 26, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Clippers will have Kawhi Leonard back and available for the first time in over a year on Thursday, but they may not deploy him in the usual way to start with.

The Clippers are considering bringing Leonard off the bench to begin the season in order to monitor his minutes, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. The plan sounds like it would be temporary if the Clippers do go that route, though it is not clear how long they would stick to it.

The Clippers clearly have some concerns about Leonard’s workload, at least initially. These concerns would seem to go back to the offseason. They are not an indication that Leonard is not fully healthy, but the team does not want to push the 31-year-old too far.

Leonard last played in June 2021 in a playoff game against Utah. A torn ACL kept him out for all of last season.

