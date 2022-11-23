Clippers linked to prominent ex-rival center

The LA Clippers’ search for a beefier frontcourt could bring them to the doorstep of a former rival.

Sam Amico of Hoops Wire reported on Wednesday that the Clippers could potentially make a run at Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela. Averaging 11.1 points and 11.8 rebounds a game right now, Capela is making $18.2 million this season and begins a two-year, $45.9 million extension after that.

Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports also reports this week that Clippers coach Ty Lue is in alignment with the front office on the need for more frontcourt depth, adding that the team could potentially target a switchable center. Capela fits that billing as a nimble do-it-all-on-defense big man who got plenty of run in a switch-everything scheme with the Houston Rockets.

Clippers fans might not remember Capela too fondly since he was a member of the 2014-15 Rockets team that came back from a 3-1 deficit to beat the Clippers in the second round of the playoffs. Capela also played a role in Houston’s infamous secret tunnel incident with the Clippers in 2018.

But it is obvious the Clippers are overly reliant at the moment on starting center Ivica Zubac, who is playing 30.8 minutes per game this season. The rumor mill recently linked them to another well-known center in the East.