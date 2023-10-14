Clippers have interest in 1 Trail Blazers player

The Los Angeles Clippers have been linked as the likely destination for disgruntled Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden. But the Clippers are not ruling out other guard options.

The Clippers maintain “continued interest” in Malcolm Brogdon, according to PHLY reporter Kyle Neubeck. Brogdon was traded to the Portland Trail Blazers last week in the deal that sent Jrue Holiday to the Boston Celtics.

Brogdon looked to be headed for the Clippers via trade in June, but the agreement fell through due to concerns about the veteran guard’s injury status. Those concerns appear to have subsided enough for LAC president Lawrence Frank to potentially explore another deal for Brogdon.

Neubeck cites the Clippers’ interest in Brogdon as an ongoing complication in the trade negotiations for Harden. Brogdon provides the team with a potential backup option in the trade market and also gives them some leverage in negotiations.

Brogdon is currently the oldest player on the Blazers’ roster. However, the 30-year-old does not appear to be in a hurry to leave the rebuilding situation in Portland.

Brogdon won the Sixth Man of the Year award last season with averages of 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists for the Celtics.