Clippers mocked by security at Staples Center after loss

The Los Angeles Clippers lost a pivotal game to the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night, and they were reminded afterword that some people still feel Staples Center is the Los Angeles Lakers’ house — even those who work at the arena.

Paolo Uggetti of The Ringer witnessed a group of Staples Center ushers mocking the Clippers from the 100 level following the team’s 105-100 loss. He said the smack talk continued as ushers were rounding up cardboard cutouts.

Things are getting spicy in the comments but before I mute, just know that this happened *and* there was more trash talk afterward as ushers were gathering the cardboard cutouts — Paolo Uggetti (@PaoloUggetti) June 3, 2021

The Mavericks took a 3-2 series lead with the win, which puts the Clippers in a very tough spot. They now have to win Game 6 in Dallas and Game 7 back in L.A. if they want to avoid another disappointing early playoff exit.

L.A. lost the first two games of the series but bounced back to win Game 3 and Game 4. Serge Ibaka made it clear that the Clippers are not going to roll over when he sent this tweet, but some people who work at the team’s home arena are apparently hoping they do.