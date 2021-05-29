Serge Ibaka says Clippers are coming back to win series against Mavs

Serge Ibaka is busting out the crystal ball for his team’s first-round playoff series against the Dallas Mavericks.

Ibaka’s LA Clippers fell into an early 19-point hole during Friday’s Game 3 with the Mavs. As the onslaught continued, Ibaka, who was out with a back issue, tweeted that the Clippers would end up winning the game.

Just watch, we gonna win this Game #clippersnation — Serge Ibaka (@sergeibaka) May 29, 2021

Lo and behold, the Clippers managed to pull off the comeback and then some, winning by a comfortable 118-108 final score. After the game, Ibaka poked fun at the fans who did not believe him. He also went on to say that the Clippers would come back to win the series.

Do you believe me now? And will you believe now I’m telling you we will also win the series? https://t.co/T9KRqZTSUb — Serge Ibaka (@sergeibaka) May 29, 2021

The Clippers lost the first two games of the series on their home floor. But Friday’s Game 3 victory in Dallas was a huge momentum-shifter. Now they have guaranteed that the series will return to Los Angeles and have given Ibaka more time to recover from his back injury as well.

There is definitely some bad blood between these two teams though, so the Mavs would like nothing more than to make Ibaka eat his words here.