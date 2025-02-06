Clippers make interesting trade with Atlanta Hawks

The Los Angeles Clippers made an interesting trade ahead of Thursday’s deadline.

The Clippers are sending Terance Mann and Bones Hyland to the Atlanta Hawks for Bogdan Bogdanovic and three second-round picks.

The trade gives the Clippers an outside shooter in Bogdanovic, more picks, and it also helps in other ways. Bogdanovic’s contract can expire after the 2025-2026 season, which is two years before Mann’s contract expires. The Clippers also have cleared a roster spot for players who might get bought out after being traded.

Hyland, a former first-round pick, has only played in 20 games this season and should have more of an opportunity to play in Atlanta. He seems happy about the trade.

Back where it all started 💛❤️ #ATLWADDUP — Bones Hyland (@BizzyBones11) February 6, 2025

Mann has spent his entire career with the Clippers and was averaging 6.0 points per game this season, mostly coming off the bench. He is on a 3-year, $47 million extension that begins next season.

Bogdanovic is averaging 10.0 points per game this season. He is shooting 37.1 percent from the field and 30.1 percent on threes, which are the worst marks of his career. Clippers fans are hoping he will be able to turn things around.