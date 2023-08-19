Are Clippers being boned with worst traveling schedule in NBA?

The season has yet to officially begin for the Los Angeles Clippers, but they already appear to be facing a significant handicap versus other teams.

The NBA released its complete schedule for all 30 teams on Thursday. While every team is given an 82-game slate, not all schedules are created equal. The Clippers own the unenviable distinction of having to travel the most miles — 50,670 miles, to be exact — throughout the season.

LAC’s expected travel mileage is 3,604 miles greater than that of the second-highest team in the Brooklyn Nets. That gap is roughly the same difference between the second-ranked Nets and the tenth-ranked Golden State Warriors.

One factor at play is that the Clippers share Crypto.com Arena with the Los Angeles Lakers, who are inarguably the bigger draw between the two franchises. However, the Lakers rank just ninth at 43,545 miles and also owned a more advantageous schedule over their co-tenants last season.

It can't top last year: 2022-2023 Rest Advantages:

Lakers: 14 (2nd most)

Clippers: 9 (10th fewest) 2022-2023 Rest Disadvantages:

Lakers: 8 (5th fewest)

Clippers: 13 (most) — NOLA Analytics (@NolaAnalytics) August 17, 2023

Beyond the added travel fatigue, the Clippers also have 25 scheduled instances of three games in four days. They also have two instances of five games in seven days, which the NBA has been actively trying to eliminate entirely. Both of those figures lead the NBA.

The Clippers are no strangers to feeling like second-class citizens in what’s historically been a Lakers town. However, they have been treated “slightly worse” over the last two seasons, according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst during a recent episode of his “The Hoop Collective” podcast. The reason? Steve Ballmer’s team will move out of Crypto.com Arena in the near future to play in their Inglewood arena that is currently projected to be completed by 2024. Given that, Windhorst believes that every scheduling overlap or issue is being ruled in favor of the Lakers.

Brian Windhorst says Clippers have gotten the short end of the stick at Crypto: "I hope I'm not going to get in trouble for this, I can see my phone ringing — I think it's been slightly worse the last 2 years in terms of the way the Clippers’ usage of Crypto has been allocated." pic.twitter.com/yG0I7kwJkE — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) August 18, 2023

The Clippers are already dealing with uncertainty surrounding their future with Kawhi Leonard. The present season seems to be offerings its own unique challenges as well.